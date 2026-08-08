August keeps the needle moving forward for monsoon | Number Theory
El Niño may hurt India’s monsoon, making August crucial. IMD data shows rainfall is reducing deficits in many states, but the rain is not ideal everywhere
An El Nino that is currently underway is expected to crimp India’s June-September monsoon, which accounts for 75% of the country’s annual rain. This makes rainfall trends very important in August, which is the second rainiest month of the year after July and accounts for 30% of monsoon rain. HT’s analysis of the gridded rainfall data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that August rain has not disappointed in filling up country-level rain deficit and decreasing seeing deficit rain in many states. However, not all of the rainfall has been ideal. Here is why.
- This is an average first week of August, but it has decreased monsoon deficit to its lowest level since June 5According to IMD’s gridded data, India has received 63.1 mm rain in the first week of August. This is 61st highest or 66th lowest rain since 1901, the first year for which IMD has published gridded data, making this an average August so far. As expected, rain’s departure from the 1971-2020 average, which IMD currently considers as the Long Period Average (LPA) for tracking rain’s performance, is also modest so far: 1.6%. To be sure, any surplus is welcome this monsoon season, which was reeling with a 31% deficit compared to the LPA at the end of June. The August surplus, for example, has now brought the cumulative deficit down to 9%, the lowest it has been since June 5, when the season had just started.
- The surplus this week also came without a big surplus in intense rainAccording to IMD’s gridded data, India has received 63.1 mm rain in the first week of August. This is 61st highest or 66th lowest rain since 1901, the first year for which IMD has published gridded data, making this an average August so far. As expected, rain’s departure from the 1971-2020 average, which IMD currently considers as the Long Period Average (LPA) for tracking rain’s performance, is also modest so far: 1.6%. To be sure, any surplus is welcome this monsoon season, which was reeling with a 31% deficit compared to the LPA at the end of June. The August surplus, for example, has now brought the cumulative deficit down to 9%, the lowest it has been since June 5, when the season had just started.
- The geographical distribution of rain was not always idealTo be sure, India’s heavy rain total can look usual irrespective of whether it falls in Goa (a place used to such rain) or Gurugram (a place not used to such rain). Some of the heavy rain this month has indeed fallen over Gurugram. This is also reflected in the skew in the geographical distribution of rain. IMD describes a surplus of 60% or more as “large excess” and that between 20% and 60% as “excess”. Deficits of similar levels are described as “large deficient” and “deficient”, with rain within 20% of LPA called “normal”. 49% of the country is either deficient or large deficient in rain this month and 32% has got either excess or large excess of rain. Clearly, the average-looking surplus this month has been distributed unevenly geographically.
- But the places with surplus were often places running deficit before AugustSome states might welcome the geographical skew in August rain somewhat. Of the 33 states and UTs for which this calculation is possible using the gridded data, 19 saw the area under deficient and large deficient categories decrease this week compared to the cumulative status on July 31 and another four saw no change, with only 10 seeing a growth in such area. Even among these 10, only six have seen the area under the two categories grow to more than one third of the state’s area. Rajasthan, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh are the only big states among these six states. This means that big surplus in August often happened in places that needed it. That helped with rain accumulation, but has also led to disasters.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Jha
Abhishek Jha is Assistant Editor-Data at Hindustan Times. He uses statistical programming to generate newsworthy insights from large datasets. He is part of the team that produces Number Theory, a daily data story feature of the paper’s print edition. Since March 2024, he has been writing Weather Bee, a weekly column for the Hindustan Times website. He is a chemical engineer by training, who specialises in stories related to weather, climate, and the environment. Jha has been at HT since 2018, where he offers data-driven perspective and analysis on politics, environment, weather, climate, economy and society. His work includes data coverage of elections in India and abroad, including the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections; the disasters and extreme weather resulting from changing climate, such as floods, droughts, heat waves, cold waves, and dwindling snow cap in the Himalayas; the factors that drive poor air quality in northern India; the changing patterns of land use; the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on labour market conditions; the changing pattern of consumer spending seen in the new consumer spending surveys; and social norms seen in the surveys such as the National Family Health Survey.Read More