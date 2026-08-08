PM Modi-Sukhbir Badal meet sparks buzz. BJP-Akali Dal to unite for Punjab polls?

A meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday reignited speculation that the former allies could revive their alliance ahead of the Punjab assembly elections due early next year, although BJP leaders maintained the party was preparing to contest all 117 seats on its own. Neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor the SAD issued an official statement on the meeting till late Friday evening. The one-on-one meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Parliament House complex between the two leaders came years after the SAD walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws, ending a 23-year alliance that began in 1997. Also read: Badal slams AAP over paper leaks, vows 100 pc govt job quota for Punjabis if SAD voted to power After the meeting, Badal told reporters that he had met the PM to “discuss issues pertaining to Punjab”, but declined to comment on speculation about a political reunion.

Neither the Prime Minister’s Office nor the SAD issued an official statement on the meeting till late Friday evening. However, a senior SAD leader told HT that the possibility of reviving the alliance figured during the discussions. The meeting comes at a time when political activity is gathering pace ahead of the crucial Punjab assembly elections, with the model code of conduct expected to come into force later this year. ‘Any senior leader can meet the PM’ The BJP has repeatedly asserted in recent months that it will contest all 117 assembly seats independently. Reiterating the party’s stand, newly appointed Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said, “...Any senior leader can meet the PM. Sukhbir Singh Badal was the deputy CM. I am happy that he must have spoken for the good of Punjab. We will contest all 117 seats in Punjab alone. A major joining is going to happen.” Also read: 'When girl is born, you blame the Centre': BJP MLA's remark sparks storm in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Echoing similar views, BJP national spokesperson RP Singh said, “It does not mean that we are going to have any alliance or compromise. We are preparing to contest elections on all 117 seats, and we are fully prepared to fight and win on all 117 seats. Sukhbir Singh Badal must have had certain issues related to Punjab that he wanted to discuss, which is why he met the Prime Minister,” he said.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal was seen leaving the Prime Minister’s office and boarding a vehicle meant for MPs. (X)