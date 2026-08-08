From NTA's Delhi building to Pune: How NEET questions made it out

NTA reused the same three subject experts across multiple stages of preparing NEET-UG 2026’s question paper — one of them across all four stages, from item writing to back-translation — and allowed them to see all four of the exam’s master question sets during the final stage, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s charge sheet in the paper leak case. Both design choices, the charge sheet sets out, violated NTA’s own protocols. Together, they gave a small group of experts continuous access to most sensitive material for weeks. The CBI has said it found no evidence implicating any government official, including any NTA office-bearer. (Photo for representation)

“Many experts have been involved in multiple stages,” the charge sheet states. “From the moderation step onwards, the experts concerned have full access to the final sets of questions. This is particularly so in the translation/back-translation stage as a single expert can see all four of the final master sets.”

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A special court in Delhi is listed to take cognisance of the charge sheet of 94 pages on Monday. At its centre are three Pune-based experts appointed by the National Testing Agency — Manisha Gurunath Mandhare for Botany and Zoology, Prahlad Vithalrao Kulkarni for Chemistry, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar for Physics. The charge sheet names 13 accused in all; the three experts, who allegedly originated the leak, have been charged under sections covering criminal breach of trust and misconduct by public servants. The CBI has said it found no evidence implicating any government official, including any NTA office-bearer.

Where the access came from The charge sheet places the theft at NTA’s NSIC Building in Okhla, where all four stages of paper preparation were conducted in what the agency itself calls a “sanitised environment.” Mandhare, per the charge sheet’s timeline, was engaged there across every stage: item writing between February 20 and 24, vetting from March 5 to 7, translation from March 9 to 14, and back-translation from March 31 to April 2. Kulkarni’s services were used for item writing (February 22 to 26) and back-translation (March 31 to April 2). Havaldar’s engagement was shorter — translation on March 14, then back-translation from March 31 to April 2.

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In that three-day window, all three could see all four master sets at once — internally identified as Kailash, Shivalik, Set 2 and Set 3. NTA had not built firewalls between the sets.

Kulkarni allegedly took plain rough-work paper supplied inside the confidential hall and transcribed 135 Chemistry questions with their answer options onto small chits, which he then walked out of the building with. Mandhare and Havaldar, the CBI alleges, memorised the framing and exact parameters, returned to their Delhi hotel rooms, cross-referenced them against textbooks, and transcribed them into personal notebooks.

The charge sheet’s findings sit awkwardly against what the Centre told the Supreme Court just days ago. In an affidavit on the NEET-UG 2026 matter on August 4, the government said question-paper preparation happens in complete isolation, with no electronic devices allowed and every entrant frisked, and that the premises are “under CCTV surveillance and are guarded round the clock by the Central Armed Police Forces.” CBI’s charge sheet alleges that no frisking or metal-detector checks were conducted when experts entered or exited the confidential section, that CCTV feeds were not monitored live, and that only 20-25 days of footage were available when investigators sought the recordings — work in the confidential section had ended on April 7, and the case was only lodged on May 12, so none of the retained backup covered the relevant period.

The government’s affidavit also said no single individual has visibility of the complete paper at any stage, and that multiple question sets are developed independently by separate teams before moving in parallel through translation, printing and storage. By CBI’s account, from the moderation stage onwards, experts handling the papers had access to the complete final sets, with translation and back-translation providing visibility of all four master papers simultaneously.