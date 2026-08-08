Only 3 of 6.5k Kashmiri migrant families have permanently returned to Valley: Parliamentary panel

Only three of 6,510 Kashmiri migrant families that initially expressed willingness to return to the region have permanently settled in the Valley, a Parliamentary panel observed, asking the government to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the security, housing, livelihood, education and social concerns that are holding them back. The panel led by Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal sought detailed information on the rehabilitation of displaced Hindu migrant populations. (In picture: Kashmiri Pandit devotees light earthen lamps during the annual Hindu festival in the Kheer Bhawani Temple) (HT Photos)

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“The committee observes that, despite 6,510 families initially expressing willingness to return, only three families have permanently resettled in the Kashmir Valley. It, therefore, recommends a comprehensive assessment of the security, housing, livelihood, education and social concerns inhibiting return, including a structured survey of migrant families residing outside the Union Territory (of J&K), so that the rehabilitation package may be suitably reviewed and a safe, voluntary and dignified return facilitated,” the department related standing committee on home affairs said in its 260th report, tabled in Parliament on Friday.

The report, however, doesn’t mention when these families expressed willingness.

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During its visit to J&K from May 11 to 15, the panel led by Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, sought detailed information regarding the rehabilitation of displaced Hindu migrant populations, including the number of displaced families, restoration and protection of migrant properties, settlement of pending legal and ownership-related issues, rehabilitation policies and the status of migrants residing outside J&K with regard to their willingness to return to the Kashmir Valley.

The J&K administration informed the panel that as part of the comprehensive efforts for relief, rehabilitation and dignified return of Kashmiri migrants, a financial assistance of