Govt holds first talks with Jharkhand students amid protest, considering demands ‘sympathetically’
While student representatives said they will continue their agitation, a state minister said the government was considering students’ demands “sympathetically”.
The Jharkhand government and the students protesting against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations held the first round of talks on Friday.
While the student representatives said they will continue their agitation, state minister Sudivya Kumar said the government was considering the students’ demands “sympathetically”.
“We listened to the demands of the students and assured them we would consider their demands sympathetically,” Kumar, who was part of a team of four ministers who are talking to the protesters, said.
Also Read: Jharkhand CM reacts to protest against exam irregularities in Ranchi: 'Waiting for CID report'
Rajesh Kumar, one of the student delegation members, said the agitation will continue until the demand for cancellation of the JPSC civil service and JSSC-CGL examinations besides a CBI probe into the irregularities is fulfilled.
The students had to drop three names from an 11-member panel announced on Wednesday, after government’s objections.
Also Read: 'CJP stands with all students': Dipke backs Jharkhand students protesting JPSC, JSSC exam irregularities
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRaj Kumar
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.Read More