WhatsApp groups, photographs, Telegram: The digital trail that led to NEET UG paper leak

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case before Special CBI Court at Rouse Avenue, alleging that messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and an intrinsic digital network were used to carry out the paper leak days before the exam. The NEET UG paper was held on May 3, but was cancelled days later due to paper leak allegations. A retest was conducted on June 21. (File Photo/Santosh Kumar/HT)

The CBI claimed that chats, PDF documents, photographs of the question paper, and other digital evidence was recovered during the forensic examination of the mobile phones seized during the investigation. It said that evidence helped reconstruct the series of events that led to the leak of the examination material from the National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts to intermediaries and ultimately to candidates, reported news agency ANI.

The NEET UG paper was held on May 3, but was cancelled days later due to paper leak allegations. A retest was conducted on June 21. However, several students died by suicide due to the paper leak.

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NEET exam is one of toughest competitive exams in India and is a national-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate and graduate medical courses. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency.

‘AP Broker’ contact, ‘NEET 2026’ WhatsApp group According to the probe agency, the main accused Yash Yadav had PDF files containing the leaked question paper of NEET-UG 2026 and regularly contacted someone on Telegram whose name was saved as ‘AP Broker’, according to the forensic analysis of his phone. The contact was later revealed to be co-accused Shubham Madhukar Khairnar.

Apart from Yadav, the CBI claimed that similar evidence was recovered from devices other accused as well, including an alleged WhatsApp group titled ‘NEET 2026’ found in the phone of accused Manisha Sanjay Waghmare. CBI said that the WhatsApp group was part of communication network used by the accused to leak the paper.

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The evidence also points that before reaching the students, the leaked question paper went through several intermediaries, instead of from NTA experts straight to students.

Before reaching candidates, the confidential material went through subject experts, private brokers and operators, according to the probe.

Evidence such as call details records, extraction reports of mobile phones and forensic analysis of device seized during probe helped to corroborate the statements made by witnesses and how the accused communicated amongst themselves.

CBI claimed that the evidence recovered matched the timeline of events as described by the witnesses.

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Blank cheques, educational certificates exchanged The investigation also made other shocking revelations into how securities were kept for payments guaranteed after the delivery of the leaked paper. This included blank signed cheques, original education certificate and other such documents.

The agency has considered these recoveries as corroborative evidence of the alleged commercial arrangement linked to the leak.

As many as 13 accused have been charged by the CBI, including three NTA-appointed subject experts, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

CBI maintains that the electronic trail is a key piece of evidence against the accused.

(With inputs from ANI)