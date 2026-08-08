FIFA President Gianni Infantino denies claims of UEFA paying off his alleged lover: ‘Categorically untrue’

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is facing renewed scrutiny after an investigation alleged that UEFA made a severance payment to a woman who was reportedly involved in a relationship with him while he was the organisation's general secretary. The claims, reported by The Daily Telegraph, have emerged at a particularly difficult time for Infantino, who is already facing criticism over his recently abandoned proposal to bring private investment into FIFA's commercial operations. Troubles continue to mount for FIFA President Gianni Infantino. (AP Photo/Santiago Saldarriaga)

However, Infantino has strongly rejected the allegations. A spokesperson for the FIFA president told The Telegraph that the claims were "categorically untrue" and denied any suggestion of inappropriate conduct or a breach of regulations.

"FIFA president Gianni Infantino strongly denies these allegations, and they are categorically untrue. Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct or violation of statutes or regulations is defamatory," a FIFA spokesman told the Telegraph.

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“No employee at UEFA and FIFA has ever raised a complaint regarding Mr Infantino's behaviour because there never was an incident where he was involved,” the spokesperson added.

UEFA, however, confirmed that a payment had been made to the woman referred to in the report. The European governing body said the payment was connected to her departure from the organisation and included costs associated with completing an MBA programme at a local business school.

According to UEFA, the payment complied with the regulations that were in place at the time. The organisation added that its rules have since been strengthened and now reflect the standards expected of a modern, high-profile institution.

Infantino worked at UEFA from 2000 and rose to the position of general secretary in 2009. He held the role until 2016, when he was elected FIFA president following the departure of Sepp Blatter.

More allegations The latest allegations come as Infantino attempts to navigate an increasingly turbulent period at the top of world football. His proposal to establish a major commercial entity involving private investment in FIFA's competitions triggered opposition from several football bodies and raised questions about the organisation's future direction.

The plan, which reportedly involved opening a substantial stake in FIFA's commercial arm to private investors, was eventually shelved amid significant criticism. Infantino subsequently acknowledged that mistakes had been made in the handling of the proposal, but he has remained in office.

Senior FIFA figures backed the president at a meeting in Morocco earlier this week, despite mounting calls for him to consider his position.

The controversy surrounding the investment proposal has also caused tension with European football authorities. Some European associations have threatened to boycott FIFA events, arguing that concerns surrounding the wider issue have not been fully addressed, even after the investment plan was withdrawn.

Infantino, meanwhile, continues to retain support in other parts of the football world. South America's CONMEBOL and the Confederation of African Football have backed him, while the football associations of Mexico, one of the 2026 World Cup's co-hosts, and Argentina have also expressed support.