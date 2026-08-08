Agent Kim Reactivated filming locations: From Seoul to Jeju where So Ji Sub's hit K-drama was shot in South Korea

Agent Kim Reactivated has now become one of the most successful Korean dramas of 2026 through its captivating combination of emotions and thrillers. Whilst the K-drama became one of the record-breaking shows of the year in just four episodes, the production also allowed the audiences to see several places in South Korea to make every sequence realistic. The show follows the story of a man named Kim Do Hyeon (So Ji Sub) who appears to be nothing more than a quiet bank manager and a devoted single father raising his teenage daughter, Kim Min Ji (Seo Su Min). After leaving behind a dangerous past, he is determined to give his daughter the peaceful life his late wife wanted for them. Unknown to almost everyone around him, Do Hyeon was once the legendary black-ops operative known as Agent 66. He buried that identity years ago, but everything changes when Min Ji is kidnapped by a criminal group connected to powerful businessman Ju Gang Chan (Joo Sang Wook). Filming Locations Here is an insight into the places Agent Kim Reactivated was filmed at, which you can add to your itinerary as well if visiting South Korea. 1. Jeongneung-ro, Seongbuk-gu, Seoul

Jeongneung-ro, Seongbuk-gu, Seoul. (Netflix)

A number of scenes from the show were shot at Jeongneung-ro, located in Seongbuk District, Seoul. Set amidst the natural beauty of Bukhansan National Park on one side and the historical site of Jeongneung Royal Tomb on the other, the location presents an intriguing combination of history and drama. 2. Ananti at Gangnam, Seoul The show also filmed a few scenes in Ananti at Gangnam, a luxury hotel famous for its brick facade and elegant curved design. This location contrasts sharply with the dangerous scenarios that take place in the drama series, making it one of the most outstanding indoor filming locations used for this drama. It was developed as an urban sanctuary, which is a relaxing location hidden in the busiest part of Seoul’s commercial districts.

3. LOTTE Premium Outlet Time Villas, Uiwang

LOTTE Premium Outlet Time Villas in Uiwang (Netflix.)

In one of the memorable scenes featuring a chaotic shopping spree, Manager Kim goes to a massive luxury mall. So Ji Sub filmed that scene inside LOTTE Premium Outlet Time Villas in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province. Surrounded by Barasan Mountain and Baegun Lake, the shopping complex offers a unique blend of modern architecture and scenic landscapes, glass-walled buildings, open green spaces and a striking glass dome that fills the interiors with natural light. 4. Haneulso-ro and Noeulbit-ro, Paju Many of the scenes involving the car chase sequences were shot along the streets of Haneulso-ro and Noeulbit-ro in Paju located in the Gyeonggi province. The vast road and neighborhood were perfect filming spots for the show. Being close to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the town was perfect for a spy-thriller show. 5. Former Suwol Army Base, Geoje

Former Suwol Army Base, Geoje (SBS)

Several scenes from episodes 4 to 6 were filmed in Geoje, which is located in South Gyeongsang province. The former Suwol Army Base acted as the main filming location for the drama. Apart from being used as the filming location, the location has a history related to the Korean war. Currently, the location has been developed into Geoje POW Camp Historic Park. 6. Geunpo underground tunnels, Geoje

Geunpo underground tunnels, Geoje. (Netflix)

Among some of the best filming locations are the Geunpo Underground Tunnels of Geoje Island. The tunnels reportedly were constructed back in 1941 by the Japanese military as coastal gun placements but were eventually abandoned after the World War II period until being discovered years later. Currently, only three of the five tunnels are accessible by the public, whereas the rest of the tunnels either lie abandoned or are being used for other purposes. 7. Jeju Island

Hotel Riviera Geoje located on Geoje Island. (Netflix)