Lionel Messi to decide his own future, Lionel Scaloni remains Plan A: AFA president Claudio Tapia

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, has made it clear that Lionel Messi alone will decide whether he continues with the national team for the 2028 Copa America, insisting the federation will not put any pressure on its captain. At 39, Messi once again proved his enduring class at the FIFA World Cup, leading Argentina's campaign with eight goals and four assists. His performances helped the defending champions reach a second successive World Cup final, underlining his importance to the team even in the later stages of his career. Although Argentina fell short of retaining the trophy after losing to Spain in the final, Messi remained the driving force behind another memorable run on football's biggest stage. Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni's future at Argentina is uncertain. (AFP)

The AFA chief made it clear that neither he nor the federation would influence Messi's decision, insisting the legendary forward alone will determine his future.

"This is entirely his personal decision. He was a symbol of this tournament as he was in every tournament he took part in," Tapia said on Argentina's "TyC" channel.

Tapia urged fans to cherish every moment of Messi's career, noting that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has repeatedly answered questions about his future with his performances on the pitch.

"In 2022, we did not know whether he would play in 2026. He said he was focusing on each match individually, and we saw him at his best, if not the very best he has ever been".

"We must be proud of him," he continued. "I wish him to keep enjoying football, and for us to enjoy watching him, and to take the decision he sees as appropriate," he added.

“First, second and third plan is Scaloni” Tapia also addressed Lionel Scaloni's future, making it clear that extending the World Cup-winning coach's stay remains the federation's top priority despite his contract nearing its expiry.

"My first, second and third plan is Scaloni. I want him to stay, we all want him to stay. I must respect his decision, and let him think it over carefully and take the decision he sees as right," Tapia said.

Emphasising the importance of personal conviction, Tapia said there would be no attempt to persuade Scaloni to continue if he no longer felt driven to lead the national team.

"I cannot force him to stay if he feels he lacks the necessary motivation or does not see a path to achieving further success," he added.