Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru influencer slams Sharan Hegde firm's request for free masterclass: 'My fee is 25,000 an hour'

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 25, 2024 03:09 PM IST

In a long LinkedIn post, Vengurlekar said that it is a poor mechanism in the “well-funded” start-up like 1% club to expect unpaid services from professionals.

A Bengaluru based content creator and former journalist, Ankit Vengurlekar, called out financial content creator Sharan Hegde-led 1% Club for approaching him to provide unpaid online sessions for its members. In a long LinkedIn post, Vengurlekar said that it is a poor mechanism in the “well-funded” start-up to expect free services from professionals and just offer branding in return.

In a viral post, Vengurlekar claimed that a team member from Sharan Hegde's 1% Club reached out to him to conduct a masterclass on the topic “Building your personal brand online.” When Vengurlekar quoted <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 per session, the team member said that the company does not offer monetary support but instead gives the coach branding on its platform.(LinkedIn/Sharan Hegde)
In a viral post, Vengurlekar claimed that a team member from Sharan Hegde's 1% Club reached out to him to conduct a masterclass on the topic “Building your personal brand online.” When Vengurlekar quoted 25,000 per session, the team member said that the company does not offer monetary support but instead gives the coach branding on its platform.(LinkedIn/Sharan Hegde)

Also Read - Desperate for jobs abroad, three Andhra women caught with fake passports at Bengaluru airport: Report

Here is the viral post

In a viral post, Vengurlekar claimed that a team member from 1% Club reached out to him to conduct a masterclass on the topic “Building your personal brand online.” When Vengurlekar quoted 25,000 per session, the team member said that the company does not offer monetary support but instead gives the coach branding on its platform.

Calling out this practice in the company, Vengurlekar responded to the company and said, “That's a very poor approach to engaging with professionals whose experience and expertise you want to leverage. Why not just pay them their fees? You have charged members a certain membership fee; why expect free content from experts?”

Also Read - Rapido to launch pool taxi services to Bengaluru airport starting at 350: Report

However, the deal did not end up as Vengurlekar did not agree to give a session without getting paid for it. He further slammed the personal finance start-up and said it is “shameful” of the company to not pay the coaches for services they offer. “It's almost 2025. This is shameful. Why does a startup as well funded as Mr. Sharan's 1% club, that "teaches" people how to invest their money expect free hours from experts? Why can't they pay? Such poor mechanisms,” he wrote.

Responding on the issue, Raghav Gupta, co-founder of 1% club told HT.com, “We do pay hefty amount for people who host our master classes as they have high-level expertise. However, we also host community sessions for our members which are different from master classes. We do offer exposure for those who give community sessions and this is one of such cases. Many of our experts are happy with the kind of exposure that community sessions offer to them. We do discuss everything and proceed after mutual acceptance.”

Meanwhile, many people supported Ankit Vengurlekar’s claims and lauded him for calling out the practice openly. A founder called Atul Hegde wrote, “Good on you Ankit Vengurlekar for calling this out. This reeks of entitlement and absolute disrespect for professionals. Irony is these are the poster boys of the creator economy and should be the first to recognise the value of other creators. Having said that, they definitely had their research spot on , you would be a great mentor on the topic of building personal brands.”

The 1% club earlier made headlines for laying off 15 per cent of its workforce as part of the first cost-cutting exercise since the founder Sharan Hegde set up his company two years ago

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On