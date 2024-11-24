Menu Explore
Desperate for jobs abroad, three Andhra women caught with fake passports at Bengaluru airport: Report

ByHT News Desk
Nov 24, 2024 08:27 AM IST

The women, bound for Muscat on an Oman Air flight on the morning of November 19, were found carrying fraudulent passports and visas, Times of India reported.

Three women from Andhra Pradesh were detained at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) after immigration officials uncovered discrepancies in their travel documents.

Police have registered three separate cases against the women under sections 336(2) (forgery) and 340(2)
Police have registered three separate cases against the women under sections 336(2) (forgery) and 340(2)

The women, bound for Muscat on an Oman Air flight on the morning of November 19, were found carrying fraudulent passports and visas, Times of India reported.

The arrested women—Lakshmi Pasupuleti, 53, from T Sundupalli in Kadapa, Nagalakshmi, 30, from Kakinada in East Godavari, and Gondi Lakshmidevi, 42, from Anantapur—reportedly told authorities that they were unaware their documents were fake. According to the report, they claimed travel agents in Hyderabad had arranged their passports and visas, assuring them of legitimate employment opportunities abroad.

During interrogation, the women revealed their dire circumstances. As widows supporting children and aging parents, they sought to work overseas to secure a better future. However, their journey turned into a legal nightmare after airport officials flagged inconsistencies in their names and birth dates on the passports, the report added.

Police have registered three separate cases against the women under sections 336(2) (forgery) and 340(2) (using forged documents as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace the Hyderabad-based agents involved in the forgery racket.

Man held for attempting to grab rifle from CISF officer at KIA

Recently, a 35-year-old man was arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on October 14 after allegedly attempting to seize a rifle from a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, police said.

The arrested individual, identified as Vikram Ramdas from Kasturi Nagar, had arrived from Hyderabad that morning. Upon exiting the terminal, Ramdas mistakenly picked up another passenger’s luggage, leading to a brief altercation with the luggage’s rightful owner around 7.30 am. The situation escalated when a CISF officer stepped in to intervene, the report said.

According to the police, it was at this point that Ramdas allegedly attempted to obstruct the officer’s duties, which included trying to grab the officer’s firearm.

