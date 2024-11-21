Karnataka government speeds up Bengaluru’s second airport plans, narrows down two locations: Report

The Karnataka government is pushing forward plans to establish Bengaluru's second international airport, aiming to finalize the location soon. The move comes amid growing criticism over delays and rising competition from Tamil Nadu’s proposed greenfield airport at Hosur, located just 35 km from Bengaluru, according to The Times of India. In August, the government had narrowed its search to seven locations but faced internal disagreements.

Initial plans identified seven potential sites for the airport through a study conducted by consulting firm Idec. However, progress was stalled due to disagreements among ministers and distractions from bypolls and elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the report added.

With these political distractions largely resolved, the government has turned its focus back to the project.

Infrastructure Department (ID) officials confirmed that the site selection process has reached its final stage. A detailed proposal is expected to be submitted to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) this week after ID Minister MB Patil returns from election duties.

Internal disagreements on location

In August, the government had narrowed its search to seven locations but faced internal disagreements. Home Minister G Parameshwara advocated for Tumakuru near his constituency, while Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar preferred sites in Ramanagara, such as Bidadi and Harohalli.

Adding another layer of complexity, Shivakumar’s proposal for a skydeck in Hemmigepura has raised concerns about potential conflicts with air traffic zones near Bidadi or Harohalli. To address these concerns, the government sought public feedback.

On the other hand, KSR Bengaluru City Railway Station is set to undergo a ₹1,500-crore makeover, designed to replicate the amenities and style of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The project aims to transform the station into a state-of-the-art transportation hub with world-class facilities.

According to The New Indian Express report, Union Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, revealed plans for a significant makeover of the provided an update on the Detailed Project Report (DPR), mentioning that the proposal had been presented to the Railway Board for approval.

