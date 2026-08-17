The Delhi University has released the complete schedule for DUSU Elections 2026. The elections will be held on September 18, 2026. The counting of votes is scheduled on September 19, 2026. DUSU Elections 2026: Delhi University announces poll schedule, check key changes this year (Hindustan Times)

The deadline for submitting the nomination papers along with a demand draft of ₹500/- and affidavits is till September 10, 2026. Nomination papers for the Membership of the Central Council are to be obtained from the concerned Colleges/Departments/Institutions. All nomination papers are to be downloaded from the Delhi University Website.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised at 3.15 pm on September 10, 2026. The list of duly nominated candidates will be published at 6 pm on September 10, 2026.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is till 12 noon, and publication of the final list of candidates is at 5 pm on September 11, 2026.

Voting will begin at 8.30 am and end at 1 pm for day classes, and from 3 pm to 7.30 pm for evening classes.

DU planning to introduce EVMs for college-level polls

This year, the DUSU elections are set to see several changes aimed at streamlining the electoral process, reducing the influence of money, and curbing campaign-related disruption on campus. Check key changes here:

Key changes in DUSU elections Removal of ₹ 1 lakh security bond This year, ₹1 lakh security bond that was introduced last year has been removed. The bond had been introduced as a measure to deter property defacement but faced criticism from student groups over the financial burden it placed on candidates. Under the revised system, candidates found violating campus rules may face disciplinary action, including disqualification, rather than monetary forfeiture.

Campaign convoys limited The university has tightened restrictions on campaign convoys. Rallies will be limited to a maximum of five vehicles per candidate. Election stickers bearing candidates’ names or party symbols will not be permitted on cars, buses, jeeps, auto-rickshaws or e-rickshaws. The use of heavy machinery, including tractors and JCBs, as well as animals for campaigning, has also been prohibited.

Promotional giveaways restricted The varsity has also restricted campaign stalls and promotional giveaways. Candidates will not be allowed to distribute freebies, souvenirs or branded merchandise to attract voters. Branded temporary structures, such as canopies, umbrellas, and booths, bearing a candidate’s name or ballot number, will also not be permitted on campus.

EVM may be introduced Delhi University is planning to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs) for students’ union elections at individual colleges during the 2026-27 academic session. This step will be introduced to bring greater uniformity in the voting process across the colleges and phase out the paper-ballot-box system.

DUSU elections 2026: No more ₹1 lakh bonds, no heavy convoys

With tighter campaign restrictions and a possible expansion of EVM-based voting at the college level, this year’s elections are expected to mark a shift towards a more regulated and technology-driven electoral process at Delhi University.

Check Schedule