Geeta Narote, a surrendered Maoist cadre from Chhattisgarh's Bastar division who once carried a rifle in her arms is now holding a pen and has cleared the Class 10 State Open School examination, hoping to pursue further studies and build a new life. Beginning a new chapter: Eight surrendered Maoists clear Class 10 open school exam in Chhattisgarh

The 36-year-old, who was known as 'Dr Champa' in the outlawed organisation for her work in its medical team, had dropped out of school after Class 6 following the killing of her father by Maoists. As the eldest of four sisters, she had to take responsibility for her family.

"I am very happy that I got an opportunity to study again. I always wanted to study. I now want to pursue further studies and become a nurse," she told PTI over phone.

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She is among eight surrendered cadres from Bastar division who have cleared the Class 10 open school examination, held in August this year. The results of the exam were declared last month.

The other successful candidates are Yadgiri Kondghatla alias Bhaskar, Santosh Anchla alias Sannu, Ramdhar Kashyap, Madkam Dulla and Navru Poyam, who appeared for the examination from Jagdalpur, the administrative headquarters of Bastar district, Arjun Payam alias Vasu from Bijapur, and Ramji Gavde from Kanker.

Narote, originally from Gurekasa village in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, was active as a divisional committee member of Maoists. She was among 210 Maoists led by senior cadre Rupesh who surrendered in Jagdalpur in October last year.

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"I had to leave my studies because there was no one to take care of the household, my younger sisters and my mother after my father was killed. My village was in a forested area where the Maoist movement was active," she said.

Maoist cadres used to hold meetings in the village, and the villagers had to provide them food and water, she said.

Narote said that within a year of quitting school she was arrested on charges of being a Maoist supporter and jailed for two years.

"After my release, I feared that I would again be arrested on charges of being a Maoist, and I joined the movement in 2004," she said.

During her years in the organisation, Narote worked with its medical team, treating people and providing other assistance in remote areas. It was during this period that she came to be known as 'Dr Champa'. After surrendering, she got an opportunity to resume her formal education.

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"After coming here, we spoke to the IG (Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range) and other officers. When we told them that we wanted to study, they said they would support us. We received ₹50,000 each from the government under the surrender policy and used some of it to buy books and started studying," she said.

A former Maoist cadre, Setu alias Shyam, a native of Telangana who had worked as a teacher in the organisation and surrendered along with them, also helped the group with their studies, she said.

"We followed a timetable and practised model question papers from previous years to prepare for the examination," Narote said.

"I want to study further. I have experience in medical work and want to do a nursing course and serve people," she said.

When asked about her experience of living outside the Maoist organisation, Narote said, "It is completely different and there is a lot to see and understand here...After coming here, I can see for myself what the outside society is like. Earlier, I had one kind of experience and now it is different."

Another surrendered candidate who cleared the exam, Santosh Anchla alias Sannu (31), who was an area committee member of the outlawed organisation, also resumed his education after returning to the mainstream last year in October.

Sannu said he dropped out of school after Class 2 as teachers were not regular and, being the eldest among four brothers, he had to take care of his family.

He joined the Maoist movement in 2008 after being influenced by its cultural wing, Chetna Natya Manch (CNM).

"I wanted to sing, dance and give speeches," said Sannu, a resident of Gundul village in the Koyelibeda area of Kanker district.

He said the Maoists taught him to read and write and he later became a teacher within the organisation, teaching young cadres basic mathematics and Hindi.

He said he now wants to continue his education, start a business and take up farming.

Like Sannu, Ramdhar Kashyap (34), a resident of Kotmeta village in Kondagaon district, had dropped out of school after Class 2.

He said Maoist cadres used to visit his village and tell villagers that the proposed Bodhghat dam project on the Indravati river would submerge their villages.

"After hearing all this, I joined the movement," he said. Kashyap surrendered in March this year.

"I always wanted to study. In the organisation, I learnt to read and write. I am very happy that I cleared the examination," he said.

These three surrendered cadres are currently staying at Triveni Parisar, a police facility in Jagdalpur, officials said.

Bastar Superintendent of Police Shalabh Kumar Sinha said the surrendered cadres were provided assistance after they expressed their desire to study and appear for the Class 10 open school examination.

"They are being provided all necessary facilities under the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy," he said.

"Education is a key factor in the development of a person. It will help surrendered cadres connect with the outside world and enable them to take up self-employment or other jobs in the future. We are very glad that they have cleared the examination and will continue to motivate other surrendered cadres to pursue education and lead a better life," Sinha added.