IGNOU July Admission 2026: Registration date extended till October 13, apply at ignou.ac.in
IGNOU July Admission 2026 registration date has been extended. The last date to apply is till October 13, 2026.
Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration date for IGNOU July Admission 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can find the direct link through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
The last date for submission of the online fresh admission form for all notified programs offered through ODL and online modes for the July 2026 session has been extended till 13 October 2026.
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As per the official notice, this extension is applicable to all notified programs except Semester-based Programmes and Certificate Programmes.
IGNOU July Admission 2026: How to apply
To apply for the July session, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
- Click on IGNOU July Admission 2026 registration link available on the home page.
- Enter the registration details and click on submit.
- Once done, fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.
- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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The application fee should be paid through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking and UPI. The fee paid shall be refunded prior to confirmation of admission.
An amount equivalent to 15% of the programme fee, subject to a ceiling of Rs.2,000/-, will be deducted from the fee paid in case the request for cancellation is received after the confirmation of admission.
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For more related details candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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