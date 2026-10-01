Bihar School Examination Board has started the registration process for the BSEB School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the School Librarian exam can check the direct link available on the official website of BSEB SLET at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in. The last date to apply for the exam is October 21, 2026. BSEB School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026: Registration begins at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in, direct link to apply here (Pexels/Representational Image)

Candidates applying for the examination should have a Bachelor's degree in Library Science from a university recognised by the state, as per the prescribed syllabus mentioned by the board.

BSEB School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026: Registration begins on October 1, check exam pattern and eligibility

The BSEB has also announced a 10-year age relaxation for candidates across all categories.

Exam pattern The School Librarian Eligibility Test will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will consist of multiple-choice questions and carry a total of 150 marks.

The exam will be held for 150 minutes, or two hours and 30 minutes. The board has specified that there will be no negative marking in the examination.

Direct link to apply here

How to Apply Candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam can check the steps to apply for the test here.

Visit the official website of BSEB SLET at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in. Click on BSEB School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026 registration link available on the home page. Enter the registration details and click on submit. Once done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and your application is submitted. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration for 3500 posts begins at canarabank.bank.in, direct link here

Examination Fee The examination fee is ₹960/- for General / Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class category candidates and ₹760/- for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe category candidates. Persons with disabilities will have to pay the same fee as SC/ST. The payment of fee should be done through online mode.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB SLET.