The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG 2026 answer key, scorecard on October 1, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can find the direct link through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG 2026 answer key, scorecard expected to release today at natboard.edu.in, check notice (Pexels/Representational Image)

As per the official notice, the individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET PG 2026 can be downloaded from the NBEMS website on or after October 1, 2026.

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Scorecard shall be available for download at the NBEMS website only for a period of 6 months from the date of issuance.

Each candidate who has appeared in NEET-PG 2026 shall be able to access their NEET-PG 2026 answer key through their individual applicant login at NBEMS website. The answer key will have following details given here:

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Candidates will be able to see the section-wise Question IDs as per the sequence in respect of their set of question paper. Since the sequence of questions within a section is shuffled across candidates, the question IDs in a section may appear in different sequence for different candidates. Status of the response given by the candidate (Answered/ Not Attempted) for each question in respect of his/her set of question paper. Correct answer key ID (1/2/3/4) for each question in respect of his/her set of question paper. Since the order of options for a question are also shuffled across candidates, the correct key ID for a question ID may be different for different candidates. Response (1/2/3/4) marked against each question by the candidates in his/her set of question paper. Score given (4/ -1/ 0) to the candidate for each of the questions in his/her set of question paper, as per scheme of examination. NEET PG Answer Key 2026 release date announced, to be out next month at natboard.edu.in

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key by following the steps given below.