MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 3 releasing today at mcc.nic.in, steps to check
MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 3 will be releasing today, September 30. The steps to check the seat allotment result is given here.
The Medical Counselling Committee will release the MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 on September 30, 2026. Candidates who have registered for Round 3 can check the seat allotment result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
All those candidates who have secured a seat can report to the allotted college from October 1 to October 9, 2026. The verification of the documents will be done on October 10, 2026.
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MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check
To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
- Click on MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 3 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.
- Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Round 3 registration process was started on September 22 and ended on September 27, 2026. The choice filling process started on September 23 and concluded on September 28, 2026.
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For more related details, candidates can check the official website of MCC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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