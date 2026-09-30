The Medical Counselling Committee will release the MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 on September 30, 2026. Candidates who have registered for Round 3 can check the seat allotment result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 3 releasing today at mcc.nic.in, steps to check (Pexels/Representational Image)

All those candidates who have secured a seat can report to the allotted college from October 1 to October 9, 2026. The verification of the documents will be done on October 10, 2026.

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MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 3 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed. Check the seat allotment result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The Round 3 registration process was started on September 22 and ended on September 27, 2026. The choice filling process started on September 23 and concluded on September 28, 2026.

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For more related details, candidates can check the official website of MCC.