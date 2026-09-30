From ₹3k family income to ₹1.5 crore package: Know IIT Bombay graduate Shashank Agrawal's inspiring journey

Dedication, devotion and determination—following these three principles can change the course of a person’s life. Shashank Agrawal’s journey is a testament to this. With a dedication to keep improving, a devotion to turning his goals into reality, and a determination to succeed despite challenges, Shashank achieved milestones that many students dream of. Shashank Agarwal (LinkedIn)

From coming from a financially constrained family to securing AIR 20 in JEE Advanced, graduating from IIT Bombay and reportedly earning a package of over ₹1.5 crore, his journey reflects the power of perseverance and hard work.

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Early life Shashank’s life has not been easy since his childhood. His father earned around ₹3,000 a month, which led to financial challenges during his early years. With limited family income, meeting even basic needs was often difficult. However, his parents remained committed to his education and ensured that financial constraints did not impede his studies. Shashank, too, turned his education into his biggest strength. An academically bright student from a young age, he understood early on that education could be a pathway to a better future for himself and his family, Live Hindustan reported.

From JEE Advanced AIR 20 to IIT Bombay With his dedication, Shashank scored 330 marks in JEE Main 2018 and secured an All India Rank 20 in JEE Advanced. He subsequently joined IIT Bombay for his B.Tech., where he developed his technical and problem-solving skills.

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While studying at IIT Bombay, he also worked on coding and technical projects, building skills that later helped him explore opportunities in the technology and quantitative finance sectors.

Building a career beyond IIT Shashank secured an internship with A.P.T. Portfolio Pvt. Ltd. during his BTech. He later joined quantitative trading firm Quadeye, where he worked in roles including systems engineer and quantitative strategist.

He currently works as an Analyst at Zanskar Corporation, where his reported annual compensation is ₹1.5 crore. According to the TOI report, his pre-tax compensation includes a ₹55 lakh base salary and around ₹50 lakh in variable pay or performance bonus. The remaining component brings his total reported CTC to ₹1.5 crore.

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Shashank takes home around ₹8.75 lakh per month.

For students preparing for competitive examinations such as JEE, his journey highlights the importance of setting ambitious goals, staying consistent with preparation and making the most of opportunities after entering a premier institution.