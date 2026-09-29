Indian-origin 14-year-old Ashrit Talluri scores perfect 1600 on SAT, takes college-level courses in Grade 9
Talluri, who studies at Innovation Academy in Fulton County, Georgia, appeared for the SAT in June 2026 and scored perfect 1600.
Ashrit Talluri, a 14-year-old Indian-origin student in ninth grade, has scored a perfect 1600 out of 1600 on the SAT, achieving the maximum score in both Mathematics and Reading and Writing.
Talluri, who studies at Innovation Academy in Fulton County, Georgia, appeared for the SAT in June 2026. He began preparing soon after he applied for the examination in January 2026. He prepared for 5 months, during which he worked with a tutor, watched YouTube videos and other online study material and completed more than two dozen practice tests.
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Before appearing for the actual examination, he had already scored 1600 on three practice tests and completed more than two dozen practice papers.
While speaking to FOX 5, he said he was anxious during the Reading and Writing section of the actual exam. He said, “I took a lot of deep breaths, and I just stayed calm.”
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His Academic Journey
Ashrit’s academic journey had progressed well ahead of the conventional school curriculum. During middle school, Talluri completed 14.5 high school credits and attended college-level summer programmes at Harvard and Rice universities. He is currently taking two college-level courses through dual enrolment.
Other interests
His interests include playing chess. He is also interested in aviation and participates in hackathons around metropolitan Atlanta. His public profile also lists interests in artificial intelligence, computer science, medicine and research.
Helping others with SAT preparation
Ashrit is now using what he learned to help others. In his free time, he writes SAT practice questions and explores different test-taking strategies for other students. He said, “I really want to help the community just like how someone helped me.”
He holds a leadership role at The1550Formula, an AI-powered SAT preparation platform.
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Plans to become a neurosurgeon
Ashrit wants to become a neurosurgeon. He hopes to combine his interests in medicine, neuroscience and technology.
Indian origin roots
Talluri’s family has roots in Tenali in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district. As per Telugu media reports, his parents, Taruni and Ramanaresh, moved to the United States in 2008 and settled in Georgia.
His social media profile reads that Ashrit has founded and built multiple AI-powered platforms across healthcare, agriculture, government technology, and AI security, including HealthLens, AI-Namo, GreenGuide, CerebroAegis, and Vexen, which have reached 100k+ users.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More