IBPS Clerk Exam 2026: Customer Service Associate PET link activated at ibps.in, here’s how to appear
IBPS Clerk Exam 2026 PET link has been activated on the official website. The direct link to appear for PET is given here.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has activated the IBPS Clerk Exam 2026 PET link. All those candidates who have opted for the training can find the link through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
The PET link will remain active till October 3, 2026. To appear for PET, candidates can follow the steps given below.
IBPS Clerk Exam 2026: How to appear for PET
- Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
- Click on IBPS Clerk Exam 2026 PET link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your PET page will open.
- Appear for the training and once done click on submit.
- Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The selection process comprises a preliminary exam and a main exam. The prelims exam comprises 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is 60 minutes. The preliminary exam will comprise English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.
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Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS based on requirements, will be shortlisted for the Online Main examination.
There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at the corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
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This recruitment drive will fill up 11403 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More