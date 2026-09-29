Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged students to develop the habit of reading books, underlining the importance of books in the age of artificial intelligence. UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges students to read books, avoid overdependence on AI (HT_PRINT)

He said that while AI can provide answers and make life easier, “a good book teaches us how to ask the right questions.”

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Addressing a Bal Mela felicitation programme organised by a media group at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Adityanath said students should make use of technology but should not become overly dependent on it.

The chief minister also stressed the importance of reading newspapers, saying regular reading helps children improve their language and grammar while keeping them aware of developments around them.

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He urged parents not to put excessive pressure on children to score high marks, saying academic performance should not come at the cost of their physical and mental well-being.

“Children should get opportunities to play, sleep properly and eat well. The pressure of marks should not become so high that they are deprived of these basic needs,” he said.

Around 70 students were felicitated at the programme for their performance in various competitions, including science models, painting and essay writing. Around 500 students participated in the Bal Mela.

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Highlighting the state’s economic and employment growth, Adityanath said, “The Uttar Pradesh of today is the same state, but the journey from effort to results has brought a visible change in every sector.”

Referring to Uttar Pradesh’s participation in the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, he said the state now has more than 24,000 start-ups, compared to 120 in 2017.

Highlighting the government’s focus on sports along with education, Adityanath said medal winners were being provided cash rewards as well as government jobs. He said more than 9.5 lakh youths had been provided government jobs in various departments.

“So far, 550 sportspersons have been provided government jobs. From next week, direct recruitment for another 500 sportspersons will begin,” he said.

The chief minister claimed that the state’s economy had grown threefold and per-capita income had also increased threefold over the last nine-and-a-half years, turning Uttar Pradesh into a growth engine.