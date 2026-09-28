BSEB STET Dummy Admit Card 2026 out at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in, download link here
BSEB STET Dummy Admit Card 2026 has been released. The direct link to download the hall ticket is given here.
Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB STET Dummy Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test can download the hall ticket on the official website of BSEB at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.
The correction window will close on September 30, 2026.
IIT GATE 2027 registration date extended, apply till October 5 at gate2027.iitm.ac.in
All those candidates who have registered themselves for the examination can download the dummy hall ticket through these simple steps given below.
Direct link to download BSEB STET Dummy Admit Card 2026
BSEB STET Dummy Admit Card 2026: How to download
- Visit the official website of BSEB at stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.
- Click on BSEB STET Dummy Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
- Check the admit card and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For Paper 1 of the Bihar STET, a graduation degree with at least 50% marks in the relevant subject and a B.Ed. are required. This paper is for teaching positions in grades 9th and 10th.
For Paper 2, a master's degree in the relevant subject along with a B.Ed. qualification is the educational qualification to apply. This paper is for teaching positions in grades 11th and 12th. A separate provision applies to B.Ed. in Computer Science. Candidates from SC, ST, EBC, BC, and the disabled category are given a 5% relaxation in the educational qualifications. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bihar STET.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More