Combat Aircraft Systems Development and Integration Centre (CASDIC), DRDO has announced internship opportunities for engineering and post graduate students. B.E/B.Tech and M.Sc students who are interested to apply for the paid internship opportunities can find the direct link through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. DRDO Internship 2026: 30 paid internship opportunities announced for BE/BTech and MSc students, apply at drdo.gov.in

A total of 30 vacancies will be filled through this application process out of which 12 under Electrical / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication discipline, 13 under Computer Science / Information Technology and 5 under Mechanical Engineering.

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The last date to apply for the internship opportunity is October 11, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria B.E./ B.Tech students who are in final year of their engineering degree or M.Sc. students who are in 2nd year of their post graduate degree can apply for the internship program.

Pursuing Graduation in Engineering with minimum CGPA of 7.5 in all previous semesters and pursuing post-graduation in science should have minimum 70% marks in 1st year exam. Student must be enrolled for full time course in the respective discipline from a AICTE / UGC approved Collage/University.

The age limit to apply should be below 25 years of age.

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Duration of internship The duration of internship will be for a period of 06 months. Completion Certificate will be issued to students only at the end of 06 months from date of joining.

Stipend Selected candidates will get ₹5000/- per month as stipend. Stipend for internship for a period of 06 months is applicable only when the student is present at the Lab for a minimum of 15 working days per month.

Payment will be made in two instalments, first instalment will be paid after 03 months of Internship and Second instalment will be paid after completion of 06 months of internship.

Selection Process Selection will be made from the applied candidates based on the mark scored in previous exams and online interview / interaction as required. The selected candidates will only be notified about the joining procedures through the mail ID mentioned in the application form.

How to Apply Visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. Click on DRDO Internship 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will get the application form. Fill the application form and send it to hrd.casdic@gov.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO.

Detailed Notification Here