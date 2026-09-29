Bihar School Examination Board has announced the registration date for the BSEB School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026. The registration process will begin on October 1 and will end on October 21, 2026. BSEB School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026: Registration begins on October 1, check exam pattern and eligibility (Pexels/Representational Image)

Candidates who want to apply for the School Librarian Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of BSEB SLET at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in.

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BSEB School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026: Eligibility Candidates applying for the examination should have a Bachelor's degree in Library Science from a university recognised by the state, as per the prescribed syllabus mentioned by the board.

The BSEB has also announced a 10-year age relaxation for candidates across all categories.

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BSEB SLET 2026: Exam pattern The School Librarian Eligibility Test will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination will consist of multiple-choice questions and carry a total of 150 marks.

The exam will be held for 150 minutes, or two hours and 30 minutes. The board has specified that there will be no negative marking in the examination.

The BSEB has also announced a 10-year age relaxation for candidates across all categories.

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BSEB SLET 2026: How to Apply Candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam can check the steps to apply for the test here.