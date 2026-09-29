Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani) has collaborated with Apollo Knowledge to develop Work Integrated Learning programmes for healthcare professionals. BITS Pilani, Apollo Knowledge collaborates to develop work integrated learning programs for healthcare professionals

The two signed a Memorandum of Understanding today in the presence of Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Founder-Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, and Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice-Chancellor, BITS Pilani.

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The programs offered to healthcare professionals will enable doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and healthcare managers to earn a qualification while continuing in their roles. Potential areas include healthcare logistics and supply chain, pharmacy, and hospital finance, with the curriculum built around the work these professionals actually do, read the press statement issued by BITS Pilani.

In addition, the collaboration brings together the clinical environment of the Apollo network and BITS Pilani's strengths in engineering, technology, and data science. Clinicians and BITS Pilani researchers will explore joint research on clinical and healthcare problems, with specific areas to be identified as the collaboration develops.

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Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice-Chancellor, BITS Pilani, said, "Healthcare is one of the areas where good engineering makes a direct difference to people's lives. The collaboration creates opportunities to work with Apollo's clinical ecosystem and with a large base of healthcare professionals and students. We bring the technology, data science and a proven model of teaching people who are already working. We expect this collaboration to produce both research and trained professionals”, read the press statement.

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The partners will also explore technology learning for students, built around the role each student is training for. This would extend to learners at The Apollo University, at the medical and nursing colleges in the Apollo network, and at Apollo Healthcare Academy's partner institutions.