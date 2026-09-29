The Indian Institute of Management has announced the IIM CAT 2026 correction window dates. The Common Admission Test correction window will open on October 5 and will close on October 6, 2026. IIM CAT 2026: Correction window to open on October 5 at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to make changes (Representational image/Unsplash)

Candidates who want to make corrections in the Common Admission Test application form can do it through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

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As per the official notice, candidates who have successfully registered for CAT 2026 and paid the required registration fee are eligible to make changes in the following fields: Photograph, Signature and Test State/City Preferences.

This option will be valid only for those candidates who have paid the applicable registration fee and have registered successfully for CAT 2026 within the specified deadline.

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IIM CAT 2026: How to make corrections To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Click on IIM CAT 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed. Check the application form and make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The CAT 2026 exam will be held on November 29, 2026. The exam comprises 68 questions from Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The exam duration is 2 hours. For each correct answer, 3 marks are awarded, and for each incorrect answer, 1 mark is deducted.

Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. A mock exam to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.

Official Notice Here