The National Medical Commission has released the seat matrix for postgraduate courses for NEET PG Counselling 2026. Candidates who want to check the seat matrix can find it on the official website of NMC at nmc.org.in. NEET PG Counselling 2026: NMC releases seat matrix for postgraduate courses, over 50k seats listed

As per the seat matrix notice, over 50000 seats are listed across the country for various post-graduate courses.

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However, the enclosed Seat Matrix does not include the seats in respect of applications received for an increase in intake of existing PG courses or for the commencement of new PG courses for the Academic Year 2026–27.

The Commission has stated that additional PG seats/courses, wherever approved subsequently, shall be incorporated in a subsequent updated Seat Matrix and published on the official website of the National Medical Commission.

The NMC has directed all concerned stakeholders, including medical colleges, institutions and counselling committees, to carefully examine the published seat matrix. Any discrepancy, error, omission or inconsistency in the matrix must be brought to the notice of the President, MARB, or the Director, MARB, for examination and clarification.

The Commission has also warned medical colleges and institutions against admitting students beyond their approved intake capacity. Such admissions will be considered a violation of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and the regulations framed under it, and may invite appropriate regulatory and penal action against the defaulting institution as per applicable law.

NEET PG Counselling 2026: How to check seat matrix To download the seat matrix, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NMC at nmc.org.in. Click on seat matrix for postgraduate courses link available on the home page. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the seat matrix. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. NEET PG Result 2026 declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link to check roll number, rank here

NEET PG Counselling 2026 will begin likely soon. The dates and schedule have not been announced yet. The NEET PG result was declared on September 24, 2026. The NEET PG exam was held on August 30 and the re-test was conducted on September 5, 2026. The answer key will be released on or after October 1, 2026.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NMC.

Check seat matrix here