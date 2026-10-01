Delhi LG meets principals of DU women's colleges; directs agencies for students' safety

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday held a meeting with principals of Delhi University women's colleges and directed agencies to ensure women's safety by strengthening street lighting, CCTV coverage and police patrolling around colleges. Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu (HT Archive)

Sandhu also directed the nomination of a dedicated nodal police officer for each college for regular coordination and prompt action on complaints relating to eve-teasing, obscene flashing and other safety concerns, backed by plainclothes surveillance and an emergency response mechanism, said a Lok Niwas note.

UPSC at 100: From ICS to CSE- A century of change and rising women’s participation- timeline here

The LG directed that a safety audit of areas around educational institutions be conducted and stationary buses parked near colleges, which create obstructed and isolated stretches, be removed.

The meeting was also attended by senior Delhi Police officers, the vice chancellor of Delhi University (DU) and officers of the PWD and transport department to review safety and security of students in and around college campuses.

IIT Madras & BITS Pilani collaborate for joint research and student exchange programs

The LG also directed the preparation of a student safety application featuring emergency alerts, GPS-based location sharing and real-time reporting of safety concerns, and setting up of an inter-college women safety committee for north and south campus colleges of DU, said the note.

Representatives of prominent DU women's colleges including Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), Lady Irwin, Miranda House, Daulat Ram, Jesus & Mary, Laxmibai, Mata Sundri, Gargi, Indraprastha and Janki Devi College attended the meeting.

Instilling a sense of security and trust amongst students is the primary aim, Sandhu said, and added, "Every department is accountable. The safety of our daughters is non-negotiable."

Grandson of Chambal 'baaghi', IIT Ropar graduate Dev Prabhakar Singh Tomar left Netherlands job, secures AIR 629

The college principals raised concerns related to the menace of e-rickshaws, lack of safe last-mile connectivity, encroached footpaths and pathways, unregulated vending, dark spots and lack of sufficient illumination, unsafe parks near campuses, public toilets near campuses, obscene flashing, requirement of more pink booths and patrolling, amongst others.

Sandhu has come up with a series of instructions for police and other departments for enhanced women's safety in the aftermath of a 17-year-old girl's gang rape in a park near Kalkaji area of south east Delhi.

The LG directed the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to repair street lights and install high mast lights to eliminate dark spots on approach roads used by students and to ensure adequate lighting and CCTV coverage at bus stops and other public stretches, Lok Niwas said.

He directed that objectionable and inappropriate graffiti on college exterior walls be removed and overgrown vegetation around campuses be cleared to improve visibility, it said.

Enhanced patrolling, PCR deployment and picket checking around colleges, Metro stations and isolated stretches, particularly during morning and evening hours, along with the installation of pink booths staffed by trained personnel, was also directed by the LG.

Further, he directed the deployment of additional police personnel near college premises and areas with high footfall of women and students.

On civic issues, the LG directed the MCD to remove unauthorised encroachments and street vendors around colleges, remove men's public washrooms and unauthorised taxi stands adjoining college boundary walls and relocate MCD 'dhalaos' that attract ragpickers and unauthorised persons near the campuses.

He directed that parks near college premises frequently occupied by persons engaged in drinking and substance abuse be secured, and footpaths around colleges be kept safe and free from obstruction by vendors and vehicles.

The LG directed the transport department to enhance connectivity from colleges to Metro stations, including shuttle services during evening hours and the provision of U-Special buses and Metro feeder buses, along with regulation of e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws through dedicated pick-up and drop-off points and a clear mechanism for reporting driver misconduct.

The LG directed Delhi University and the higher education department to examine the use of government accommodation as hostels, the note added.