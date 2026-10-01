A five-member Sri Lankan delegation visited a CM Shri school in Sarojini Nagar here and reviewed its technology-enabled classrooms and student-centric facilities as part of a visit to understand developments in Delhi's education sector. Delhi: Sri Lankan delegation visits CM Shri school, explores education initiatives

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood interacted with the delegation during its visit and said the members had expressed interest in understanding the changes taking place in the city's education system.

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"The delegation is touring various parts of India to study political and social issues. They expressed a desire to observe and understand the transformations taking place in Delhi's education sector, so we brought them to visit our CM Shri school," Sood said.

The delegation comprised the General Secretary of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), Tilvin Silva and other officials who were shown various facilities at the school, including smart classrooms, digital libraries, information and communication technology (ICT) labs, dedicated care rooms for children with special needs (CWSN) and multi-sectoral skill labs, Sood mentioned in a post on X.

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The visitors also learnt about the 'Science of Living' programme and other initiatives aimed at providing students with a more engaging and technology-enabled learning environment, he said.

Sood said the delegation appreciated the initiatives and expressed a desire for the Delhi government to share details of the efforts with the Sri Lankan government.

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The visit comes as Sri Lanka works on its new education policy, with the delegation seeking to understand education-related initiatives and practices being implemented in different parts of India, he added.