Canara Bank has started the registration process for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Canara Bank at canarabank.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3500 posts in the organization. Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration for 3500 posts begins at canarabank.bank.in, direct link here

The last date to apply is October 17, 2026. The last date for printing your application is 1 November 2026.

Canara Bank to recruit for 3500 Apprentice posts, application begins on October 1

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a university recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates must have passed their Graduation not earlier than 01.01.2023 and not later than 01.09.2026 (both days inclusive).

The age limit to apply for the post is between 20 to 28 years as on the date of reckoning the eligibility i.e., Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.09.1998 and not later than 01.09.2006 (both days inclusive).

Direct link to apply here

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: How to apply To apply for the post, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Canara Bank at canarabank.bank.in. Click on recruitment link and a new page will open. Click on registration link and register yourself. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The application fee is ₹500/- for all category candidates. SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of fee. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

NEET PG 2026 answer key, scorecard expected to release today at natboard.edu.in, check notice

Stipend A monthly stipend of Rs. 16,650/- (including subsidy amount, if any, by Govt. of India) shall be paid to the apprentice during the period of apprenticeship training.

Canara Bank will make a payment of 10,500/- into the apprentices account on a monthly basis. Government share of Stipend of Rs. 6,150 will be directly credited to the Apprentices Bank account through DBT mode as per extant guidelines. The stipend shall be paid to Apprentices each month after adjusting Loss of pay, If any.

After completion of Apprenticeship Training, NATS-joint certification will be awarded to Apprentices

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Canara Bank.