Supreme Court to recruit for 250 Junior Court Assistant posts, registration begins on October 7 at sci.gov.in
Supreme Court will recruit for Junior Court Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can register from October 7, 2026 onwards at sci.gov.in.
The Supreme Court has invited applications for Junior Court Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Supreme Court at sci.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organization.
The registration process will start on October 7 and will close on October 28, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
IIT Delhi student death: Inquiry panel gets second extension, report now due October 10
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post should have Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University in India. As on 1st September, 2026, candidates should not be below 18 years of age. The upper age limit for candidates is 30 years.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises a written test, a typing speed test, and an interview.
‘The most valuable skill today is the ability to keep learning’: IIM Kozhikode Director on skills, AI and future of management education
The written test will have 100 objective type test, consisting of 20 questions on General English including comprehension section; 15 questions on General Aptitude; 15 questions on General Knowledge; 15 questions on provisions relating to Judiciary in the Constitution of India; 10 questions on Supreme Court Rules, 2013; 10 questions on Supreme Court Officers and Servants (Conditions of Service and Conduct) Rules, 1961; and 15 questions on Computer Knowledge.
Application Fee
Candidates who want to apply will have to pay ₹1500/- as application fee if belonging to General/Unreserved category. For Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes (NonCreamy Layer)/Ex-Servicemen/Physically Challenged candidates, the application fee is ₹750/- plus bank charges to be paid through online mode only.
BSEB School Librarian Eligibility Test 2026: Registration begins at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in, direct link to apply here
For more related details candidates can check the official website of Supreme Court of India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News