The Supreme Court has invited applications for Junior Court Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Supreme Court at sci.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 250 posts in the organization. Supreme Court to recruit for 250 Junior Court Assistant posts, registration begins on October 7 at sci.gov.in (PTI)

The registration process will start on October 7 and will close on October 28, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the post should have Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University in India. As on 1st September, 2026, candidates should not be below 18 years of age. The upper age limit for candidates is 30 years.

Selection Process The selection process comprises a written test, a typing speed test, and an interview.

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The written test will have 100 objective type test, consisting of 20 questions on General English including comprehension section; 15 questions on General Aptitude; 15 questions on General Knowledge; 15 questions on provisions relating to Judiciary in the Constitution of India; 10 questions on Supreme Court Rules, 2013; 10 questions on Supreme Court Officers and Servants (Conditions of Service and Conduct) Rules, 1961; and 15 questions on Computer Knowledge.

Application Fee Candidates who want to apply will have to pay ₹1500/- as application fee if belonging to General/Unreserved category. For Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Other Backward Classes (NonCreamy Layer)/Ex-Servicemen/Physically Challenged candidates, the application fee is ₹750/- plus bank charges to be paid through online mode only.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of Supreme Court of India.