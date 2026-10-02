The Odisha government on Thursday issued a revised notification for regularisation of junior teachers (schematic) engaged in state-run primary and upper primary schools since the 2023-24 academic year. Odisha govt revises junior teachers' regularisation order after HC stay

The School and Mass Education Department issued the notification following a protest by contractual junior teachers in Bhubaneswar last month.

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Under the revised notification, junior teachers (schematic) who are continuing in service will be regularised as assistant teachers in pay level-V(A) of the elementary cadre with immediate effect, subject to fulfilment of the prescribed conditions.

The period of service rendered by the teachers from their respective dates of joining until December 2025 will be treated as service in the schematic or contractual capacity and will not entitle them to claim seniority in the regular cadre or any consequential service benefits for that period, the notification said.

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They will be entitled to regular pay and other admissible service benefits of assistant teachers from January 1, 2026, in accordance with applicable government rules and instructions.

Around 13,000 junior teachers, including women, were engaged in various government-run primary and upper primary schools in the state, officials said.

The department had issued a notification for their regularisation on April 2 this year. However, the Orissa High Court stayed the notification 12 days later following litigation.

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The department has now issued the revised notification after making necessary changes to address the legal issues, officials said.