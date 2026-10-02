Maharashtra signs 67 MoUs worth ₹8.57 lakh crore, potential to create 2.91 lakh jobs: CM Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government signed 67 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹8.57 lakh crore, with the potential to create 2.91 lakh jobs across sectors including semiconductors, data centres, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defence, healthcare and agro-processing, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (@CMOMaharashtra X)

The MoUs were signed and exchanged in the presence of Fadnavis and other state government representatives. The proposed investments span multiple sectors and are aimed at strengthening Maharashtra's industrial ecosystem and creating employment opportunities.

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Fadnavis made the remarks in posts on X after inaugurating the 'Invest Maharashtra' initiative along with Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar in Mumbai.

“Building Maharashtra into a Global Investment Hub. Delighted to inaugurate ‘Invest Maharashtra’ along with DCM Sunetra Pawar in Mumbai today. ‘Invest Maharashtra’ marks a clear resolve to position Maharashtra as a premier global investment hub and make the state truly Made for Business. The initiative brings a strong pipeline of 67 proposed MoUs worth ₹8.5 lakh crore , with the potential to create 2.91 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities across sectors including semiconductors, data centres, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, aerospace & defence, healthcare and agro-processing,” Fadnavis said.

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He said the initiative would focus on ensuring that the benefits of investment reach different sections of society and all regions of Maharashtra.

“What makes this especially meaningful is the focus on ensuring that the benefits of investment reach MSMEs, local businesses, youth, farmers and every region of Maharashtra. With 'Mumbai 3' and 'Mumbai 4' taking shape, alongside Education Cities, Medicities and AI & Innovation Cities, Maharashtra is opening new avenues for growth and opportunity. The vision of a $1 trillion economy by 2030 adds further momentum to this journey. More than attracting investment, the larger goal is creating opportunities, empowering people and building a stronger, more prosperous Maharashtra for generations to come. Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha ji, Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, Minister Jaykumar Rawal, Minister Sanjay Sawkare, Minister Uday Samant and other dignitaries were present,” Fadnavis said.

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In a separate post, Fadnavis highlighted the scale of the investments and their potential to create jobs across key sectors.

He said, "The Government of Maharashtra signed 67 MoUs worth ₹8.57 Lakh Crore, with the potential to create 2.91 Lakh jobs, reflecting the growing confidence in Maharashtra as a destination for investment, innovation and industry. From semiconductors and data centres to energy, aerospace, defence, metals and mining, these investments will strengthen Maharashtra’s industrial ecosystem and create new opportunities for our youth." (ANI)