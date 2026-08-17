DU planning to introduce EVMs for college-level polls

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) is planning to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs) for students’ union elections within its various colleges in the 2026–27 academic year to bring greater uniformity in the voting process across the colleges and phase out paper-ballot-box system, according to two university officials. EVMs were first introduced in DU elections in 2006, but their use has largely remained confined to DUSU elections. (Representative photo)

“DU has procured around 1,000 EVMs through the Election Commission of India (ECI). The move will offer an alternative to colleges conducting their individual college-level elections through paper ballots, unlike Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections that have used EVMs since 2006,” said DU’s chief election officer Raj Kishore Sharma.

EVMs were first introduced in DU elections in 2006, but their use has largely remained confined to DUSU elections. Of the 91 colleges affiliated with the university, 47 are affiliated with DUSU. However, irrespective of their DUSU affiliation, all colleges conduct their own individual students’ union elections.

Confirming the development, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said several of the university’s existing EVMs had become obsolete, prompting replacement and procurement of additional units. “This year we have more EVMs compared to what we used to have in the previous years. With additional and new machines, if colleges want to use EVMs at college-level elections, we would be in a better position this year to assist them with it,” said Gupta.

The university has scheduled DUSU and central council elections for September 18, with September 10 as the nomination deadline. Individual colleges follow varying timelines for their students’ union elections.

Meanwhile, heads of several colleges said that adopting EVMs could significantly reduce the administrative and logistical burden.

“Conducting elections through ballot papers involves considerable logistical and administrative arrangements, particularly in a large college where more than 5,000 students participate in the electoral process. It requires deploying a large number of teaching and non-teaching staff for polling, distribution and collection of ballot papers, maintenance of polling stations, counting, and related responsibilities. The introduction of EVMs, with appropriate safeguards, could significantly reduce this administrative and logistical burden, minimise paper usage, and reduce the time required,” said Hansraj College principal Rama Sharma.

Miranda House principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda also welcomed the decision, saying it would make the overall electoral process more efficient.