Eiffel Tower probe clears BAPS, finds ‘no explicit request’ from delegation to remove female staff

Days after allegations of female staff being removed from the Eiffel Tower during a BAPS visit were made, a probe into the incident has found that the delegation made “no explicit request” for the same. Female staff at Eiffel Tower had, last month, alleged that they were excluded during a private visit by a BAPS delegation. (AFP)

Female staff at the landmark had, last month, alleged that they were excluded during a private visit by a delegation of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha. The staff went on strike, following which Eiffel Tower was shut for a day. The Hindu group had denied the charge.

The findings came after a probe by the General Inspectorate of the City of Paris (IGVP), and were reported by Le Parisien.