'No access denied': BAPS amid France backlash in Eiffel Tower-female staff row

“In France, we do not ask women to step aside,” equality minister Aurore Bergé wrote on X.

“In France, no culture, no belief, no worship, nothing nor anyone can come dictate to women their place," former French prime minister and 2027 presidential contender Gabriel Attal said.

The landmark was shut following a staff strike over the reported treatment of women.

France's political establishment has reacted strongly to allegations that female Eiffel Tower employees were asked to leave their posts or avoid certain areas during a private Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) delegation visit on Monday. The Hindu group has denied the charge.

Paris mayor Emmanuel Grégoire said he would launch an investigation into the circumstances of the visit. “I am taking note of the anger expressed by the employees of the Eiffel Tower, and I want to tell them that their discontent is legitimate,” he said.

Far-right National Rally leader and 2027 presidential contender Marine Le Pen also criticised the reported restrictions on female employees. “In France, we will never accept that the presence of women be limited. The whole truth must be brought to light,” Le Pen said.

“Equality between women and men will never stop at the foot of our historical monuments, nor anywhere in this city. It must be applied everywhere, for everyone,” Grégoire added.

Île-de-France regional president Valérie Pécresse also criticised the reported treatment. She said she was “shocked” that female employees were allegedly asked to stay out of the delegation's path.

“Shocked to learn that during a visit to the Eiffel Tower organized by Atout France, a Hindu delegation including religious figures requested that female employees be kept out of their path. I personally informed the representatives of BAPS in France that such practices are contrary to the laws of the Republic,” Pécresse said.

What happened at the Eiffel Tower? On Monday, female employees were allegedly asked to leave certain workstations or avoid particular areas while the BAPS delegation passed through, according to staff representatives. In some cases, male employees were reportedly asked to switch places with them. Around 100 members of the Hindu religious organisation were visiting the landmark, according to French media.

Diane Davoine, a staff union representative, told Reuters, “During the visit of this delegation, women were asked to leave their places of work in order to place men there.” She said some women were asked to move elsewhere and avoid certain areas during the delegation's visit.

“We have the case of a female welcome agent who was removed from operating the elevator so that a man could be placed there," Davoine said.

Davoine said female employees “felt humiliated” with the instructions. Workers met management and staged a walkout on Monday, temporarily closing the landmark. The Eiffel Tower was set to reopen Tuesday after the staff strike.

The operator of the landmark, Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), acknowledged that the delegation asked for the visit to be organised in a way that limited “interactions with women”.

SETE president Ariel Weil said the “conditions should not have been accepted.” “It is clearly not an acceptable practice. I restate the Eiffel Tower's commitment to republican values and to the equality of men and women,” Weil told AFP news agency.

What does BAPS say? BAPS has offered its “sincere apologies” on reports of denying women access to the Eiffel Tower or seeking to discriminate against female employees. On X, the BAPS Hindu temple in Paris said its visit had been coordinated in advance with Eiffel Tower teams and took place during the monument's opening hours.

"To our knowledge, at no time was access to the Eiffel Tower denied to anyone. Nevertheless, we wish to offer our sincere apologies to anyone who may have been hurt or inconvenienced by this situation. We are deeply committed to the universal values of mutual respect and service to others," BAPS said.

“We respect the concerns raised and take them very seriously.”