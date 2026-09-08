'Is Maldives holiday included in package?' KL Rahul reacts to Kevin Pietersen's appointment as England mentor

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced one of the biggest moves heading into the 2027 ODI World Cup, appointing Kevin Pietersen as the white-ball mentor. The decision sees the former England captain returning to the Three Lions 12 years after he was infamously dropped, marking a controversial end to his international career. The 46-year-old is not new to mentoring, having previously served in the role for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kevin Pietersen and KL Rahul are very good friends off the field. (PTI)

Pietersen was Delhi's mentor for the 2025 edition of the T20 tournament, and midway through the season, he also left the camp for a holiday in the Maldives. This became a running joke within the team, and KL Rahul never shied away from reminding the England great of how he took a holiday midway through the season.

Rahul was once again quick to inquire about the Maldives as he dropped a witty comment on the Instagram post, which announced Pietersen's arrival in the England white-ball setup.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen ends 12-year England exile, joins white-ball coaching setup for World Cup push

On the post of England Cricket on Instagram, Rahul commented, "Is the Maldives holiday included in the package? @kevinpietersen."

Even the official handle of Delhi Capitals pulled Pietersen's leg, saying, "What's a mentor?" In response to both comments, the former England batter could only drop laughing emojis.