Aashiqui star Rahul Roy reveals dancing at weddings for ₹2 lakh to earn after brain stroke: ‘Getting work was difficult’

Recently, Bollywood actor Rahul Roy found himself back in the spotlight after videos of him dancing at weddings and performing to his old songs went viral on social media. Now, in an interview with the Times of India, Rahul opened up about his financial struggles and revealed that he has been performing at weddings and events to keep things going as he rebuilds his life after a brain stroke. Rahul Roy opens up about financial struggles.

Rahul Roy on building his life from scratch, facing financial struggles The actor revealed that he has been fighting a ₹30 lakh legal case for years and that he and his brother are working to settle it. Rahul also revealed that a few years ago, he went through a divorce case during which he transferred his assets to his wife. He said that he is now trying to rebuild his life and career and create his empire from scratch.

Rahul added, "The last five years have almost been like a break because I was recuperating. There was no work. If that hadn’t happened, I would have done much more. But now, I am getting some work and want to do a lot more. I was happy to be back on the set and face the camera. I am really thankful to the people who are trusting me. In my 37-year journey in films, I believe I have done some good work, and now I am looking forward to doing more.”

Talking about his financial struggles, Rahul said, "I have expenses, and I need the money. Getting work after my brain stroke in 2020 was difficult. It’s been five years since then, and I was doing whatever I could to keep things going. Sometimes, I earn ₹2 lakh or 4 lakh by dancing at weddings. People who troll me don’t know that this is hard work. I have to earn my bread and butter too.”