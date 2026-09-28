Radhika Apte on taboo around ageing and sexuality: At 41, I know my body and desires better

Radhika Apte is not one to mince her words and having turned 41 this month, the actor starred in Lust Stories 3. Having explored sexuality and female desire in the film, through the lens of a woman in her 40s, Radhika Apte asserts she is getting to know her sexuality better at this age. Radhika Apte (Photo: Instagram)

"We, as a society, are so ageist. Getting old is regarded as some kind of deterioration. But I am 41, now I am getting to know myself and my body far better than in my 20s or 30s. In your 20s, you are basically busy doing all the things your parents told you not to. And in your 30s, you you are panicking that you might actually agree with some of those things your parents said,” she says.

The actor adds, “But in your 40s, you are trying to find your space. This is the peak time of desire, understanding, sexuality and your needs. I feel the fittest, youngest and most alive in my 40s. Especially going through motherhood, your whole body changes, so you actually get to know your body, your needs. It’s such a great age. People are idiots who don't know that and they are controlling of other people because they don't want to express it themselves. They are really missing out ," she says.