Siwet Tomar evicted from Rise & Fall season 2? New promo hints at his physical fight with Shehzad Poonawalla. Watch
Rise & Fall season 2 witnessed it's first fight between Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla. Swara Bhasker tried to stop them.
Rise & Fall Season 2 commenced just two days ago, and the show has already taken over the internet. A new promo for the upcoming episode shows Shehzad Poonawalla and Siwet Tomar getting into a verbal argument, which later appears to turn violent. The internet is now buzzing with reports of Siwet’s eviction just two days into the show.
Siwet Tomar and Shehzad Poonawalla's fight
In the promo that has surfaced online, the contestants in the penthouse are asked to name a contestant among them who they think is not capable of becoming the ultimate ruler. Shehzad took Siwet’s name, saying he blindly trusts anything Karan Patel tells him. This did not sit well with Siwet, who then accused Shehzad of asking for his “support” when he wanted to stand against Swara Bhasker. He further called Shehzad “sewak”.
The fight escalated when Shehzad talked about Siwet siding with Swara after previously saying that he would not speak to her until she apologised for her remarks on Rajput women, referring to her comments on the Jauhar scene in Padmaavat. At the end of the promo, Siwet is seen aggressively charging towards Shehzad, while Swara comes in between them and tells Siwet, “Don’t hit him.” While it is still unclear whether Siwet actually hit Shehzad, the internet is buzzing with reactions. Several reports claim that Siwet has been kicked out of the show for violence. The episode is set to air today on MX Player and Prime Video.
Shehzad Poonawalla is a political commentator and former BJP national spokesperson. He recently left the BJP and has made a transition to reality TV with Rise & Fall Season 2. Siwet, on the other hand, has appeared on three reality shows, including Roadies, Splitsvilla and The 50. The reality TV star is also a content creator.
About Rise & Fall Season 2
In Rise & Fall, the contestants are divided into two groups: Rulers and Workers. While the Rulers live in a penthouse and enjoy all the luxuries, they largely make decisions and have fewer responsibilities when it comes to completing tasks. The Workers, on the other hand, have to carry out tasks for the Rulers and are deprived of many luxuries, sometimes even having to manage without a bed.
The show features 15 contestants, including Gautam Gulati, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tej Pratap Yadav, Shehzad, Karan Patel, Kaira Anu, Niharika Tiwari, Raj Grover, Anish Bhagat and Sara Gurpal, among others. Hosted by Virender Sehwag, the show premiered on September 26 and is available to watch on MX Player and Prime Video every day at 12 pm.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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