Prince Narula-Rajat Dalal to Digvijay Rathee-Siwet Tomar: Potential rivalries to watch out for in The 50
The 50 is unique concept and competitive tasks are set to spark new conflicts, ensuring nonstop drama for viewers.
It’s neither Bigg Boss nor Khatron Ke Khiladi, but a brand-new reality show that has fans buzzing with excitement thanks to its unique concept. The task-based reality series, titled The 50, brings together 50 celebrities from different walks of life, all competing to survive inside the house by completing challenging tasks.
The show is already drawing Squid Game comparisons, with two dedicated game arenas inside the house where contestants battle it out, while the audience gets to bet on who they think will emerge as the winner.
With so many personalities living under one roof, 24/7 drama is almost guaranteed. Adding to the excitement is the fact that most contestants are no strangers to the reality TV format, having previously appeared on shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Roadies and Splitsvilla. As the show gears up for release on February 1, here’s a look at some of the potential rivalries that could set The 50 house on fire.
Karan Patel and Sidharth Bhardwaj
The latest promo shows the contestants performing their first task in two teams. However, a fight breaks out between television actor Karan Patel and Sidharth Bhardwaj, wherein Karan can be seen threatening Sidharth, saying, “Next time I’ll break your bone. I’m telling you that.” It looks like the show has already found its first rivals, heating up the temperature inside the house.
Digvijay Rathee and Siwet Tomar
Those who have followed Roadies and Splitsvilla closely know that Digvijay and Siwet never got along. In Roadies, Digvijay’s journey came to an end after he was voted out, a move that was largely due to Siwet. This sparked their rivalry, which continued in Splitsvilla as well. From heated arguments to ugly jabs at each other, both Digvijay and Siwet kept their rivalry alive until the finale. Even after coming out of the show, the two did not stop taking digs at each other. It will be interesting to see whether they become the villains in each other’s story in The 50 as well.
Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve
Manisha and Bebika were best friends at the beginning of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. However, they soon drifted apart and turned into rivals. They did not get along in the second half of the show, and their conversations often turned unpleasant. Their interactions could easily turn into a catfight inside The 50 house.
Prince Narula – Rajat Dalal / Lovekesh Kataria
Prince Narula got into a fight with Elvish Yadav during their recent stint as gang leaders on Roadies: Double Cross. The feud escalated outside the show as well, when Rajat Dalal claimed he tried to intervene and sort things out between them. However, Prince later shared a video alleging that Elvish called him to his hometown and failed to act. Prince further claimed that he showed his power to Elvish and his people in their own hometown.
Reacting to the video, Rajat ‘exposed’ Prince, stating that Prince was the one who called Elvish to a hotel owned by one of his acquaintances and arrived there with 15–20 people. Their public feud went viral on social media. It will be interesting to see whether Prince forms an alliance with Rajat or if things heat up inside the house. Prince may also develop a rivalry with Lovekesh Kataria, who is one of Elvish Yadav’s closest friends.
Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare
Archana and Shiv participated in Bigg Boss Season 16. The two never got along and were frequently seen engaging in heated arguments. In one episode, Archana was evicted from the house for physically assaulting Shiv. However, she was later brought back after Salman Khan showed a clip revealing how Shiv had deliberately provoked her. This rivalry may resurface in The 50 house, as both Archana and Shiv are highly competitive.
