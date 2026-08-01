Spider-Man Brand New Day earns $72 million at box office even before release, breaks Avengers Endgame's all time record
Spider-Man Brand New Day stars Tom Holland in his fourth solo outing as the superhero. The film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Tom Holland’s fourth solo adventure as everyone’s favourite teenage superhero, Spider-Man, is on course for a massive start at the box office. The film just broke an all-time collection record set by Avengers: Endgame, one of the highest-grossing films ever, and all that before it even released worldwide.
Spider-Man Brand New Day mints $72 million from previews
Brand New Day, the new Spider-Man film released on Friday in North America after a staggered early release on Thursday in some foreign markets, including India. Variety reported that Brand New Day earned $72 million in paid previews on Thursday, including early-access screenings on Wednesday in the US and some international territories. This is the highest box-office collection from previews by any film in history. The previous record belonged to Marvel’s tentpole blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which earned $60 million in Thursday previews in 2019.
Endgame’s preview record enabled it to set the record for the biggest opening weekend of all time. The Russo Brothers' film earned $357 million in the US in its opening weekend and a jaw-dropping $1.2 billion worldwide. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will not, in all likelihood, challenge these numbers. The film, co-produced by Marvel Studios and Sony, is projected to open around $250-260 million in North America and $550 million globally. That would still give the film the biggest opening of the year and the second-biggest ever in North America.
Spider-Man Brand New Day steamrolls Bollywood in India
In India, one of the markets where Brand New Day took an early start with a Thursday release, the film broke several box office records. It opened its account with a haul of ₹60 crore net ($8 million gross). This is the highest day 1 collection by a Hollywood film in India, beating the marks of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Odyssey. On Friday, the film added another ₹49 crore net ($6.5 million gross) to its haul. The film has had a larger opening than many Bollywood blockbusters, including Pathaan ( ₹57 crore) and Dhurandhar ( ₹32 crore).
All about Spider-Man Brand New Day
Part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, and also brings back Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned. The film sees Peter Parker living entirely on his own as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him. Amid the mounting pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him, Spider-Man comes across new dangers with the entrance of villains. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also stars Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal in pivotal roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More