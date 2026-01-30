From Akshay Kumar’s Wheel of Fortune to The 50: Top Reality TV picks to watch out for

Reality television remains one of the most dynamic and high-impact segments of Indian entertainment, reinventing itself to keep pace with changing viewer tastes. And this year the genre is set to grow even stronger. From high-stakes competitions and adventure-driven spectacles to youth-centric dating shows and family-friendly game shows, the viewers are in for a variety this year. Akshay Kumar's Wheel of Fortune and The 50 promoted by Farah Khan are new reality TV shows introduced in this year. Akshay Kumar's Wheel of Fortune One of the most talked-about launches is Akshay Kumar’s Wheel of Fortune India, the Indian adaptation of the globally popular game show. Talking about his decision to host the reality show, Akshay shared, “I wanted to be part of something that truly felt meaningful and joyful. Wheel of Fortune instantly clicked with me because, while simple at its core, it carries a powerful spirit. It celebrates participation, sharp thinking, and family bonding, values I deeply resonate with.” The 58-year-old added, “The small screen has evolved beyond just watching; it’s about engaging, playing along, and feeling included. Today’s audiences want shows they can experience together at home, and this one fits perfectly. It’s timeless, yet completely in tune with contemporary viewers.” The show is light-hearted, family-friendly entertainment with a strong nostalgia factor, which premiered on 27 January. The show airs every Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on SonyLIV.

The 50 The makers of Bigg Boss have unveiled yet another high-voltage offering this year. Titled The 50, the upcoming show promises chaos, strategy, and drama on an unprecedented scale, with 50 contestants stepping into the spotlight. The Indian adaptation of the popular French format Les Cinquante, the series is produced by Banijay and will stream on Colors TV and JioHotstar. Set against the opulent backdrop of a grand Mahal, The 50 brings together 50 reality TV stars to take on the challenges of a mysterious Game Master, who remains concealed behind a lion mask. As alliances form and friendships are tested, contestants compete to increase a shared jackpot, with eliminations determined by the players themselves. In a surprising turn, the life-changing cash prize goes not to the winner, but to one lucky registered follower, chosen through the show’s app. The show is set to premiere on 1 February 2026, and is being promoted by filmmaker Farah Khan. The 50 also brings together a star-studded lineup including Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary, Manisha Rani, Nikki Tamboli, Rajat Dalal, Lovekesh Kataria, Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, Faisal Mallik, Nehal Chudasama, Bebika Dhurve, Shiv Thakare, Arbaz Patel, Hamid Barkzi and more.

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Adventure reality fans also have Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 to look forward to later in the year. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based show is expected to return with bigger challenges and high-risk tasks. The show is reportedly set to hit television screens in June this year. Although the makers have yet to confirm the participants, speculation is already running high online. Several names from the Bigg Boss 19 universe and former Bigg Boss contestants have been doing the rounds, including Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Abhishek Bajaj, and Baseer Ali. In addition, social media buzz suggests that celebrities like Orry, Chum Darang, Digvijay Rathee, and Shrutika Arjun, among others, may also be in talks for the upcoming season.

A poster of Khatron Ke Khiladi show hosted by Rohit Shetty

Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra's MTV Splitsvilla 16 Among youth-centric shows, MTV Splitsvilla remains a major draw. MTV Splitsvilla 16, officially titled Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa, premiered on 9 January and is hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, with Leone returning as the long-time 'Queen of Hearts' and Kundrra making a notable comeback as co-host. Adding to the drama are Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed, who serve as 'Mischief Makers', stirring up twists and temptations inside the villa. This season features around 32 contestants, split into two villas: Pyaar Villa for those chasing romantic connections and Paisa Villa for those tempted by money and strategic gameplay. The fresh Pyaar vs Paisa (love vs money) format pushes contestants into emotional dilemmas and strategic decisions, making it a more intense and unpredictable run compared to previous seasons. The show airs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV India and streaming on JioHotstar.