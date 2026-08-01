How Priyanka Chopra's Mary Kom biopic inspired Pakistan's 1st female CWG boxing medallist Fatima Zahra to pick up sport
Fatima Zahra, the first female boxer from Pakistan to win a Commonwealth Games medal, picked up the sport after watching Priyanka Chopra's Mary Kom.
India's MC Mary Kom has inspired generations of homegrown boxers, but the six-time world champion's influence has travelled well beyond the country's borders, reaching Pakistan's first female Commonwealth Games medallist, Fatima Zahra. It was after watching the film based on Mary Kom's life, which starred Priyanka Chopra, that a 10-year-old Fatima decided to become a boxer.
How Priyanka Chopra's Mary Kom inspired Fatima
This week, the 22-year-old signed off with a historic bronze medal in the women's 60kg event at the Glasgow Games. This is the first medal in boxing at the Commonwealth Games by a Pakistani woman.
Growing up in Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, Fatima had few female boxing role models to look up to in her own country. She instead found one across the border in Mary Kom.
“I am inspired by India's Mary Kom,” Fatima told PTI after securing her bronze medal. For Fatima, it was not just Mary Kom's achievements but the story behind them that resonated. The 2014 Bollywood biopic based on Mary Kom's life left a lasting impression on a then-10-year-old Fatima.
“I used to watch the film made on her life. When I started boxing, I used to watch that movie and train. I have a lot of respect for her, and inshallah, one day I will become like her. I hope I can meet her,” Fatima said.
Directed by Omung Kumar, Mary Kom starred Priyanka Chopra as the six-time world champion and Olympic medallist boxer. The film won a National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and was a commercial success, earning ₹86 crore at the box office.
Mary Kom and Fatima's parallel stories
Born into a poor farming family in rural Manipur, Mary Kom overcame financial hardship, social resistance and limited resources to become one of the greatest boxers of all time. She secretly pursued boxing in her early years, balancing training with work in the fields.
Like Mary Kom, Fatima also had to battle opposition at home before she could chase her dreams. “My background is not that strong. My basic coach taught me everything. My family was against boxing. They would not let me go for training, but I fought with them and continued training,” she said.
Fatima hopes her breakthrough medal can encourage more Pakistani girls to challenge stereotypes and take up sport rather than be confined to household responsibilities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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