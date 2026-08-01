Exclusive | Heer Ranjha: Sajid Ali denies that Rohit Saraf has started shooting for the film

Filmmaker Sajid Ali’s next Heer Ranjha has already become the talk of the town thanks to the success of his earlier directorial Laila Majnu. While several names have been circulating about the lead pair, actor Rohit Saraf’s name leads the race, with some reports even claiming that he will be shooting for the film soon. Sajid, however, dismisses these reports. Sajid Ali has once again denied Rohit Saraf being finalised for Heer Ranjha

Talking about casting, he says, “Nothing has been finalised till now”. He adds, “This old news has resurfaced, I don’t know out of where”

He insists that even the female lead, expected to be a new comer has not been locked in.

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The filmmaker reveals that the film is going on floors in October and not any day earlier.