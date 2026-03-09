Is Sara Arjun starring in Imtiaz Ali's Heer Ranjha after Dhurandhar? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra clears the air
Sara Arjun, who appeared alongside Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, was said to have signed her first film after the blockbuster in Heer Ranjha.
The 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar did not just herald the return of Ranveer Singh to box office glory, but also marked the beginning of Sara Arjun’s career as a lead actor. The former child star played a supporting but important role in the Aditya Dhar film. As the sequel drew close to release, this month, reports claimed that Sara has signed her next film - as the female lead in Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali’s reimagining of Heer Ranjha. However, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has now denied these reports.
Is Sara Arjun in Heer Ranjha
Last month, it was announced that Sajid Ali will direct a reimagining of the Heer Ranjha legend set in modern times, with Ektaa Kapoor producing and Imtiaz Ali presenting the film. Imtiaz and Sajid had collaborated on the successful adaptation of Laila Majnu in 2018, which made this project an anticipated one. Reports claimed that Sara had been signed on by the makers as Heer in the film.
However, on Saturday, casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra denied the rumours “Sara Arjun has not signed any other film. We are just waiting for D 2. She has not signed any film and has not met anyone regarding any project. So please relax, guys. I will personally update you about her next project. Just wait all the other news is only rumours,” he wrote on Twitter.
The tweet makes it clear that Sara is waiting for the response to Dhurandhar 2 before signing new projects, and has not even met potential ‘suitors’ yet.
Sara Arjun’s career and Dhurandhar
Sara, the daughter of actor Raj Arjun, began acting at the age of 1 when she appeared in a commercial. She started her film career with the Tamil film Deiva Thirumagal at the age of 6. As a child star, she was noticed for her appearances in films like Ek Thi Daayan, Jai Ho, and Vizhithiru. In 2022, she portrayed young Nandini in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, her final role as a child star. She made her start as an adult in Dhurandhar, for which she earned praise. In 2026, she will be seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Telugu film Euphoria.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 brings back Ranveer Singh as Hamza aka Jaskirat, an Indian spy in Karachi. The sequel will chart his backstory and his revenge against the gangs of Lyari for the 26/11 terror attacks. Also returning are Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara. The film releases in theatres on March 19.
