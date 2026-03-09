Dhurandhar 2 beats O Romeo, Baaghi 4 opening with just pre-sales, sells 2 lakh tickets to set Bollywood premiere record
Dhurandhar 2 has set a new record for the highest collection by a Hindi film for its premiere shows, selling over 2 lakh tickets.
In December, after Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar released in theatres, it proved to be a juggernaut like no other. Now, with just days left for the release of the sequel, it seems Dhurandhar: The Revenge will also be an unstoppable force in the same vein. After the film’s trailer was released last week, the advance bookings for the preview shows (on the eve of the release) were opened. And even though the current ticket sales are for just select shows on Wednesday, March 18, the collections have already surpassed many films’ opening-day figures.
Dhurandhar 2 advance bookings set premiere record
Advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2 opened on March 7, following the trailer release at 11:01 AM. Within 24 hours, the film had sold 87K tickets on BookMyShow alone. By March 9 morning, the figure had grown to over 1.5 lakh on the platform and over 2 lakh overall. According to Sacnilk, the film’s premiere shows have sold 2.06 lakh tickets across India, grossing ₹12.29 crore. While the bulk of this collection comes from the original Hindi version, the Tamil dub has outperformed expectations, raking in almost ₹10 lakh from preview shows.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge now holds the record for the highest collections by a Bollywood film from premiere shows, beating Stree 2’s ₹10 crore mark. Given that the premiere is still 9 days away, the figure is likely to increase further.
Dhurandhar 2 beats films’ opening day hauls with advance bookings
With just the collections from advance bookings for premiere day, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the opening-day collections of several comparable Bollywood films. The ₹12.29 crore Dhurandhar 2 has earned for its preview shows is higher than what Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo earned on its opening day a month ago. The Vishal Bhardwaj film opened at just over ₹9 crore in India. Similarly, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 also opened at below that number last year, at around ₹12 crore.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 were shot as one film, before the project was split into two, weeks before the release of part 1. Dhurandhar 2 brings back Ranveer Singh as Hamza aka Jaskirat, an Indian spy in Karachi. The sequel will chart his backstory and his revenge against the gangs of Lyari for the 26/11 terror attacks. Also returning are Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. The film releases in theatres on March 19.
