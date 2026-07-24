Bigg Boss rivalry reignites in Lock Upp as Hina Khan criticises Shilpa Shinde's ‘provoking’ behaviour. Watch
Hina Khan criticised Shilpa Shinde's behaviour in Lock Upp season 2, asserting contestants are elevating her status.
In 2017, Bigg Boss gave television one of its biggest rivalries: Shilpa Shinde vs Hina Khan. Their clashes inside the Bigg Boss house frequently made headlines. Now, nearly nine years later, Lock Upp is set to reignite that rivalry. While Shilpa is a contestant on the show, Hina will appear as a guest on the upcoming Judgement Day episode, and fans are eagerly waiting to see the two come face to face once again.
Hina Khan vs Shilpa Shinde in Lock Upp
The promo of the upcoming episode of Lock Upp shows Hina Khan and Uorfi Javed entering the house as Janta Ki Awaaz. The duo is seen questioning the unsafe inmates, including Harshad Chopda, Shilpa Shinde, Varun Yadav aka Laila, Pamala Serena and Sufi Motiwala. When Uorfi asks who they think is the most dangerous inmate, most of them answer, "Shilpa Shinde."
Harshad adds, "Aise aise remarks maarengi ki insaan provoke hi hojaaye (She makes such remarks that anyone would end up getting provoked)." Reacting to this, Hina says, "That's Shilpa Shinde, ladies and gentlemen."
When Shilpa asks whether everyone is scared of her, Hina replies, "You guys need training on whom to be afraid of and whom not to fear in life." She then warns the contestants, "Aap sab seedhe bankar kisi aur ko par chadha rahe hain. Voh agar king hain to aap kingmakers (All of you are acting innocent while putting someone else on a pedestal. If he is the king, then you are the kingmakers). Don't serve everything on a platter."
Meanwhile, Apoorva Mukhija, who recently entered the show as an informant, is seen rooting for a confrontation between Hina and Shilpa.
About Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde's rivalry
The two actors frequently clashed throughout Bigg Boss 11 (2017), engaging in heated arguments over household duties, gameplay, personal remarks and leadership inside the house. The rivalry continued until the finale, where Shilpa emerged as the winner while Hina finished as the runner-up.
Recently, their rivalry resurfaced after Shilpa claimed that she had filed a false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli. Hina criticised her on social media and demanded strict action against her.
About Lock Upp
Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show features Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra, Harshad Chopda, Akanksha Chamola, Pamala Serena and several others. Lock Upp streams on Netflix every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. The winner will take home a cash prize of ₹1 crore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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