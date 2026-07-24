Shivangi Joshi blasts Shilpa Shinde in explosive argument for ‘s**t shaming' her: ‘That’s why you are not getting work’

This week, Apoorva Mukhija entered Lock Upp as a wildcard and told Shivangi that Shilpa had allegedly "s**t shamed" her and claimed she had affairs with all her co-stars. Later, when Apoorva confronted Shilpa about why she disliked Shivangi, Shilpa said it was Shivangi who had picked a fight with her first.

Actor Shilpa Shinde entered Lock Upp as a wildcard in its second week and has stirred up plenty of drama inside the house. She has been at loggerheads with actor Shivangi Joshi ever since joining the show. While Shivangi had largely refrained from responding to Shilpa's remarks, she finally lost her cool in the latest episode, accusing Shilpa of "s**t shaming" her and spreading rumours about her alleged affairs.

Shilpa further accused Shivangi of being two-faced and only showing her real personality during arguments. Shivangi then called Shilpa out for talking behind her back and said, "You are spreading rumours from outside behind my back. Looks like you know more about me than I do. What is your problem? Why are you so obsessed with me? Oh, I know why. Jis show se inko ek saal baad nikala gaya tha aur dusri actress, jinhone woh show 9 saal kiya hai, unka naam pata hai kya hai? (Do you even know the name of the other actress who continued doing the show for nine years after she was removed from it within a year?) Shubhangi Atre, and mine is Shivangi. I think she has a problem with my name. Shubhangi Atre is Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's real heroine, and she is fantastic. She is a fabulous actress."

Shilpa defended herself by saying she had heard the rumours on Instagram. She added, "Bahar ki jo sachai hai woh main bol rahi hoon, jisko jaise lena hai le le (I'm simply stating the truth about what happened outside. People can take it however they want)."

This left Shivangi furious, and she shouted, "Should we tell your truth then? Should we talk about your broken relationships? We are not as low as you. You know me more than I know myself, how? Did you give birth to me? Aap jaisi mummy meri hoti agar main toh suicide karleti (If I had a mother like you, I would have killed myself)."

Apoorva then claimed that Shilpa had also spoken about Shivangi's virginity. When Shilpa refused to explain herself, Shivangi erupted again and said, "I am that person jiske baare mein aap ghatiya baatein kar rahi hain (who you are talking rubbish about). That shows your character. You are turning 50. Aapko tameez seekhni chahiye. Seekhke nahi aayi hai aap, badtameez hain aap (You need to learn some manners. You clearly haven't been taught any—you are very rude). You shut up. Everyone knows who you are in the outside world, and that is the reason you are not getting work because aap dusri auraton ko jinke saath sach mein galat hua hai, unko galat position pe daalti ho (You are putting other women who have genuinely been wronged in a difficult position). You are a compulsive liar. That is what she is."

What Shilpa Shinde said Last week, while talking to Shreya Kalra, Shilpa claimed that Shivangi has had multiple affairs and further added that she has had an affair with every co-star she has ever worked with. She even brought up Shivangi and Kushal Tandon's relationship, calling out the age difference between them.

During the Judgement Day episode, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh also warned Shilpa Shinde against spreading rumours about Shivangi or bringing outside information into Lock Upp. The show is available to stream on Netflix every Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.